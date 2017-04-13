Harry Styles Reveals Album Tracklist—Along with His Bare Back

Great news: we're one very tantalizing step closer to Harry Styles's debut solo album. Following Friday's release of his first single, "Sign of the Times," the former One Directioner offered up some exciting details about what the rest of the album has in store.

This morning the 23-year-old recovering boy band member took to Instagram with a photo of the upcoming album's tracklist. In addition to the names of all 10 songs, it seems that the handsome Brit also used the caption to reveal the album's eponymous title and its release date.

"HARRY.STYLES //12.MAY.17//" he wrote alongside the 'gram, hinting at two very big bits of information.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS0xOlSDpVV/ HARRY.STYLES //12.MAY.17// A post shared by @harrystyles on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

It seems safe to assume that his self-titled solo album will drop May, 12.

*Cue the squeals*

Seconds later Styles gifted us with yet another peek at what's to come when he shared some of the album's art. The decidedly moody image shows the singer in a pool of water. Beads of water run down his neck as he appears to splash water on his face.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS0xQeOj_FD/ HARRY.STYLES //12.MAY.17// A post shared by @harrystyles on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

So, is it May 12 yet?