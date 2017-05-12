Harry Styles's New Album Is Here in All Its Glory

Harry Styles's long-awaited solo album is finally here! The One Direction crooner's eponymous album dropped Friday, May 12, around the globe and fans everywhere already have it set to repeat.

On Harry Styles, the 23-year-old appears relieved to shed his pop star past, drawing heavily from '70s soft rock, and nodding unapologetically to his heroes: Mick Jagger, John Legend, David Bowie, and more. He's still the same Styles who charmed us in One Direction, just grown up.

Styles's LP features 10 tracks, including his chart-topping first single, "Sign of the Times," and "Two Ghosts," a track that fans, journalists, and maybe even a certain "Shake It Off" singer, are confident is about his ill-fated romance with Taylor Swift.

During Styles's album listening party on Nick Grimshaw's BBC Radio 1 show, the host nudged the singer about whether or not the song is about his former flame. Watch the funny-awkward-cute exchange here:

As for the full record, Rolling Stone gives the former boy band member's debut an impressive four out of five stars, calling his it "superb."

"Through it all, he manages to steer clear of all the traps that ordinarily sabotage a boy-band star's solo move," the review reads. "But as the whole album proves, there's not a thing ordinary about this guy."

It sounds as though Harry Styles, solo artist, is here to stay.

Snag Harry via Amazon, stream it on Spotify and Apple Music, and catch the handsome Brit on television when he starts his week-long Late Late Show residency with James Corden on May 15.