Ryan Gosling and Chelsea Boots Are What Get Harry Styles's Heart Racing

As it turns out: Harry Styles is even more into his Chelsea boots than we thought.

The "Sign of the Times" singer appeared on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show in London this week, where host Nick Grimshaw challenged him to a little game. And let's just say it was—in a word—revealing.

Styles was hooked up to a heart monitor and then shown images to see which pictures drew the most emotional responses. The game was fun, but it also yielded some unexpected results.

When he was shown a photo of a shirtless Zayn Malik and a Victoria's Secret model, the monitor didn't change much. But two other photos really caused the singer's pulse to skyrocket.

Styles's heart reacted strongly to the pictures of Ryan Gosling and his very own pair of Chelsea boots.

Marc Piasecki/Getty

We already knew the singer liked his boots a lot because he wears them so often, but we had no idea it was this serious.

Our condolences to the Victoria's Secret Angels and Malik, but it looks like Styles knows what he wants.