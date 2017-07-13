Imagine Yourself in the Middle of This Harry Styles and Prince Harry Sandwich

Everyone loves a good Harry. They’re loyal. They’re dependable. Sometimes their names are actually Henry and Harry for short. But two Harrys? What would one possibly do with TWO Harrys? Hug them, for starters. Kiss them. Tell them how much you love them. Or is that just us?

More importantly, what would two famous Harrys do with … each other? On Thursday, we solved this mystery, at a movie premiere nonetheless. Twenty-three-year-old former One Direction star Harry Styles hit the red carpet in London for the premier of his debut film, Dunkirk. No surprise here: Harry looked super fine in his black, casual suit with red leather shoes and not a hair out of place.

That could have been the end of it, but then things escalated. Suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, Prince Harry, yes, the royal, swept in out of nowhere and shook the younger Harry’s hand. They touched. They made eye contact. They spoke in their British accents. Two Harrys, one day.

Subsequently, people on the Internet had a field day.

But was Prince Harry just there to fan over the former One Directioner? Not exactly. As royals tend to be, he was on duty, supporting real-life war veterans and taking them to the premiere of the WWII film.

Well done, gentleman. Well done.