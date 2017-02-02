Despite Differences, One Direction's Social Media Manners Are On Point

February 2, 2017 @ 9:15 AM
BY: Meghan Overdeep

An extended hiatus won't stop the remaining members of One Direction from celebrating one of their own. Fans were thrilled to see Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson all reach out to band mate Harry Styles to wish him a happy birthday on Twitter Wednesday. Despite their differences, the boys of 1D have always been good about marking each other's birthdays on social media, and Styles's 23rd was no different.

Horan was the first time chime in, tweeting "happy birthday mate. Have a good day, see ya soon."

Next, Payne jumped in with his own message and a festive balloon emoji. "Happy birthday H hope you've had a good one!" he wrote. "Much love Payno x."

Last but not least, Tomlinson, 25, the group's oldest member, told Styles to "have a sick night."

With the future of the group widely unknown, Styles hasn't been afraid to branch out on his own. The British heartthrob has been busy acting in Hollywood movies and, like Payne, Horan, and former member Zayn, landed a solo record deal. But we're still holding out hope for a reunion one day. And the sooner the better.

