Harry Styles and Lorde Kissed on TV and Twitter Freaked Out

We may or may not have a new Hollywood star couple in our midst, and we owe it all to Tuesday's ARIA Awards in Sydney, Australia. The awards show honored Harry Styles as Best International Artist, and when he made his way to the stage, he took a slight detour in order to say hello to Lorde ... with a kiss.
Scratch that, it wasn't just one kiss, it was two kisses. Back-to-back. In front of a large audience.
Now before we all get ahead of ourselves, this doesn't necessarily mean there's anything other than friendship going on between the two ... but some fans are sure hoping so.
Even better? They'll be collaborating soon by paying homage to Fleetwood Mac in January at the 2018 Grammys, and really what better way to start the new year than with this brand of beautiful music?
We know we'll be tuning in.