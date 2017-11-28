Harry Styles and Lorde Kissed on TV and Twitter Freaked Out

We may or may not have a new Hollywood star couple in our midst, and we owe it all to Tuesday's ARIA Awards in Sydney, Australia. The awards show honored Harry Styles as Best International Artist, and when he made his way to the stage, he took a slight detour in order to say hello to Lorde ... with a kiss.

Scratch that, it wasn't just one kiss, it was two kisses. Back-to-back. In front of a large audience.

HE KISSED LORDE HELLOOYLGK pic.twitter.com/uTX5c3rFcQ — whew mahitha loves harry styles (@figstyles) November 28, 2017

Now before we all get ahead of ourselves, this doesn't necessarily mean there's anything other than friendship going on between the two ... but some fans are sure hoping so.

An actual gif of me when @Harry_Styles hugged @lorde when he got up to receive his award at @ARIA_Official. pic.twitter.com/3rkwOVU554 — Isabella Moore (@isabellaamoore) November 28, 2017

My favourite part of the #ARIAs tonight has been @Harry_Styles being an absolute sweetheart and giving my love @lorde a hug & kiss when he won the award they were both up for. — Ainsley Ewart (@ainsley_ewart) November 28, 2017

ive been watching harry styles kiss lorde’s cheek all morning this is like watching the hipster stars appear next to the hipster moon — jules (@fiImkid) November 28, 2017

harry styles greeting lorde with a little kiss UGH my heart — jodie ✨ (@jodiereece_) November 28, 2017

Even better? They'll be collaborating soon by paying homage to Fleetwood Mac in January at the 2018 Grammys, and really what better way to start the new year than with this brand of beautiful music?

We know we'll be tuning in.