Harry Styles Plays with Puppies in New "Kiwi" Video, and We Can't Handle the Cuteness 

Harry Styles teased his "Kiwi" music video last weekend, and it's finally here!

The three minute-long visual stars all of the impeccably dressed children he introduced on Instagram over the past few days, as well as a whole host of others. To set the scene, young actress Beau Gadsdon of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is seen walking through the school halls with cupcakes in tow. Once she joins the other students—who have their own slew of yummy baked goods at their disposal—Gadsdon slams down her sweets and the most epic food fight we've ever seen begins.

Styles himself doesn't make an appearance until over two minutes into the fun-filled madness. But when he arrives, he comes with a puppy in hand, clad in the same chic floral suit as Gadsdon.

// KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI // OUT NOW // A post shared by @harrystyles on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:13am PST

He then lets out a huge scream and a flood of puppies run through the doors to eat all of the food fight's leftovers. A hilarious class photo closes the video, in which Styles and all of the students are covered in frosting. Styles ends it all with a sly smirk and wins over our hearts as he's done so many times before.

Cute kids + sweets + puppies + Styles = a winning recipe if ever we've seen one.