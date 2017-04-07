Harry Styles Drops His Hauntingly Beautiful Solo Single "Sign of the Times"

Following in fellow former One Direction mate Zayn Malik's footsteps, Harry Styles has finally made his transition from one-time boy bander to solo artist with the release of his own first single.

On Friday, the ex-1D heartthrob gifted the music world the highly anticipated track "Sign of the Times," which runs at almost six minutes. And as the first musical release we've heard from the 23-year-old since One Direction indefinitely took a break last year, we're sure ardent fans will agree that the wait was well worth it.

While Zayn's chart-topping Mind of Mine album featured a brand-new style of sultry rhythms and vocals, Styles makes his mark as a solo artist with a David Bowie-inspired vibe that toes the line between a rock song and the pop ballads from his One Direction days.

"Just stop crying / Have the time of your life / Breaking through the atmosphere / And things are pretty good from here / Remember everything will be all right," the Dunkirk actor croons. Styles said in an interview with BBC Radio 1, that his upcoming album, which he went to Jamaica to record, is his "favorite album to listen to at the moment."

Watch Styles when he performs his new single live on Saturday Night Live on April 15th. In the meantime, listen to the hot new track above.