Harry Styles Is Reportedly Dating a Chef, and Instagram Has Receipts

The Internet has a lot of theories on who Harry Styles is dating (according to some sites, he’s still in a relationship with Louis Tomlinson), but this one just might be true. Styles is reportedly in a new relationship with U.K. chef and food blogger Tess Ward.

According to the U.K.'s The Sun, the pair “bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food—and things turned romantic quickly.” Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that said “quirky fashion” might be giving away a hint at their relationship status.

VIDEO: Harry Styles's Epic Hair Transformation Through the Years

Ward was spotted at the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park on Sunday wearing a Gucci blouse that looks very familar. If you’re wondering why it feels as though you’ve seen that floral button-up before, it’s because Styles himself wore the same shirt last week in London, prompting fans to believe the two are already sharing wardrobes.

https://twitter.com/HSupdating/status/859852448717983744 📸|| Harry in London today. May 3, 2017 pic.twitter.com/R7QU9HqI5K — Harry Styles Updates (@HSupdating) May 3, 2017

RELATED: Harry Styles Ordered Pizza for Fans Waiting in Line for His Today Show Performance

Could this be a coincidence? Certainly. We’ll have to wait and see.