Harry Styles Is Reportedly Dating a Chef, and Instagram Has Receipts
Jason Merritt/Getty; Darren Gerrish/WireImage
May 9, 2017 @ 2:00 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

The Internet has a lot of theories on who Harry Styles is dating (according to some sites, he’s still in a relationship with Louis Tomlinson), but this one just might be true. Styles is reportedly in a new relationship with U.K. chef and food blogger Tess Ward.

According to the U.K.'s The Sun, the pair “bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food—and things turned romantic quickly.” Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that said “quirky fashion” might be giving away a hint at their relationship status.

Thanks for having us. We enjoyed every second of ya #audipolo 🍭

Ward was spotted at the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park on Sunday wearing a Gucci blouse that looks very familar. If you’re wondering why it feels as though you’ve seen that floral button-up before, it’s because Styles himself wore the same shirt last week in London, prompting fans to believe the two are already sharing wardrobes.

Could this be a coincidence? Certainly. We’ll have to wait and see.

