You Have to Hear Harry Styles Cover Kanye at First Solo Show

Harry Styles' post 1-D career is off to an amazing start, if we do say so ourselves. The former One Direction member released his first solo record, "Sign of the Times," a few weeks ago, and this weekend, he performed his first-ever solo show in London. As if this wasn't a great moment in and of itself, Styles took his performance to the next level with an amazing cover of a Kanye West song.

Fans flipped for Styles' first single, and they're sure to love all the other songs on his self-titled solo album, which dropped this weekend. To celebrate this huge step in his music career, Styles opted to perform a last-minute show at the Garage Club in London on Saturday. For this inaugural show, Styles wore a long-sleeve black shirt with purple satin Gucci pants—a bold ensemble that he totally pulled off.

In addition to his own songs, the 23-year-old singer covered Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam" during the show, and he did an amazing job. Luckily, one concert-goer captured most of the performance and shared it on Twitter for us to enjoy:

https://twitter.com/HOWELLDAVIES/status/863481789758808066 Harry Styles covering KANYE WEST at his first ever solo show! Ultralight Beam 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rFvquupm85 — Howell Davies (@HOWELLDAVIES) May 13, 2017

Styles is heading out on tour later this year, so be sure to grab your tickets ASAP so he can serenade you in person.