Harry Styles Announces Solo Single Release Date—and It's Really Soon!

The excitement just keeps coming for One Direction fans. Yesterday, we swooned over the first pictures of Liam Payne's son, and now Harry Styles is giving us the scoop on his baby—an upcoming solo track!

Styles kept things mysterious as he announced his debut solo project. The 23-year-old singer aired a commercial in the U.K. on March 25 to tease his upcoming single. The short clip features Styles walking through a dark, smoky room while a piano melody plays, and it shows him opening a light-filled door at the very end. The only text throughout the whole commercial is "April 7th"—a debut date that is less than two weeks away!

This is a day 1D fans have been waiting for ever since the beloved boy band broke up in 2016. Since the split, Styles' bandmate Zayn Malik has launched a lucrative solo career (including his latest song with PARTYNEXTDOOR), and we're willing to bet that Styles will find similar success. After all, he is arguably one of the biggest heartthrobs of the former boy group.

VIDEO: Harry Styles' Epic Hair Transformations

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR_77SKDkNz/ zayn.at/StillGotTime A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

RELATED: Meet Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole's New Baby!

Hopefully Styles gives us more details about his debut single—maybe a teaser or two? Otherwise, it will be a long wait until April 7!