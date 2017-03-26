Harry Styles Announces Solo Single Release Date—and It's Really Soon!

Harry Styles Announces Solo Single Release Date—and It's Really Soon!
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Shop This Post
March 26, 2017 @ 11:15 AM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

The excitement just keeps coming for One Direction fans. Yesterday, we swooned over the first pictures of Liam Payne's son, and now Harry Styles is giving us the scoop on his baby—an upcoming solo track!

Styles kept things mysterious as he announced his debut solo project. The 23-year-old singer aired a commercial in the U.K. on March 25 to tease his upcoming single. The short clip features Styles walking through a dark, smoky room while a piano melody plays, and it shows him opening a light-filled door at the very end. The only text throughout the whole commercial is "April 7th"—a debut date that is less than two weeks away!

This is a day 1D fans have been waiting for ever since the beloved boy band broke up in 2016. Since the split, Styles' bandmate Zayn Malik has launched a lucrative solo career (including his latest song with PARTYNEXTDOOR), and we're willing to bet that Styles will find similar success. After all, he is arguably one of the biggest heartthrobs of the former boy group.

VIDEO: Harry Styles' Epic Hair Transformations

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR_77SKDkNz/

zayn.at/StillGotTime

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

RELATED: Meet Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole's New Baby!

Hopefully Styles gives us more details about his debut single—maybe a teaser or two? Otherwise, it will be a long wait until April 7!

The Latest in Video

Here's How Much It Will Cost You To Vacation Like a Kardashian
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top