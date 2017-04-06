Adele Gave Harry Styles a Snarky but Hilarious Birthday Present

In case you've been living under a rock, Harry Styles's first single off his debut solo album is just hours away. The former One Directioner will share the track, "Sign of the Times," with the world tomorrow, April 7, during Nick Grimshaw's breakfast show on BBC's Radio 1.

In the episode, which has already been recorded, Styles revealed that he consulted with none other than Adele on the upcoming album, although she didn't exactly give him advice.

"I've spoken to her a little bit, she knows one of the guys that I wrote it with (his music) a lot," the 23-year-old Brit tells Grimshaw. "But I don't think so much advice, I just like how she does stuff."

"I think she leads by example, she's the biggest, she's amazing, she's the best so she should be the biggest," he goes on to say. "The thing with her is she's a different thing, she's just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice."

Styles also shared that the "Hello" singer teased him with a snarky gift on his 2st birthday. "For my 21st she gave me one of her albums 21 and said, 'I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck' and I was like, 'geez,'" he recalls.

No pressure, right?

The recovering boy band member also revealed that he recorded the album in Jamaica, and after a five-month break spent filming Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, finished it in December 2016.

The full episode, including the premiere of Styles's debut single will air Friday, April 7, on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.