J.K. Rowling and Everyone Else Can't Get Enough of This Harry Potter Reunion

Six years after the final Harry Potter film hit theaters, stars from the series are giving us the reunion that dreams are made of.

Jason Isaacs, aka Lucius Malfoy, visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Orlando Resort alongside several co-workers and shared several photos from the reunion that had even author J.K. Rowling freaking out.

In one shot, posted the twitter, the actor poses with his arms around Tom Felton, who portrayed Lucius's son Draco Malfoy, and Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom.

"Me, @TomFelton, & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger," Isaacs tweeted alongside the photo. "To all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light."

https://twitter.com/jasonsfolly/status/826209637322088448 Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger. 💘 to all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light pic.twitter.com/9qaKnPr64T — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 30, 2017

Naturally, Potter fans reacted with glee and expressed their love for the trio in their Twitter replies. As for Rowling? She also couldn't get enough of the moment and re-shared it on Twitter alongside heart and lighting bolt emojis.

Isaacs also shared another photo that featured cast member Warwick Davis (aka Professor Flitwick) and captioned it "The full Monty."

And just when we thought things couldn't get any more magical, the 53-year-old went completely Slytherin with a duo photo of himself with just his on-screen son, Felton.

"Me and the wizarding blond bombshell reunited and wandering around Universal's #wizardingworldofharrypotter extremely cognito. A welcome escape from the horrors of the world until we answered questions on stage and were reminded what the stories were all about: fighting fascism, embracing diversity, and never giving up hope. Suddenly seemed a lot less fantastical," Isaacs wrote.

He concluded, "Still, huge love and thanks to all the Potterites who made it a glorious weekend. You're all brilliant—even the tragically unSlytherin."

Now, if only we could get a Gryffindor reunion in the works!