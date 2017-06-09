Harper Beckham Is Just Like Her Mom in Victoria Beckham's Latest Instagram 

Harper Beckham is following in her mom's footsteps—literally! The darling five-year-old received a pair of Victoria Beckham's old ballet slippers from her grandmother, and being the proud mom she is, Beckham took to Instagram to document the too-cute moment.

In the photo, Harper wears knee-high white socks and her mom's point shoes, which she laced up around her ankles. "Playing [with] mummy's old ballet shoes," Beckham captioned the shot. "Thank you nana!! Kisses from Harper." She also posted the same photo to her Instagram story with a bunch of heart emojis because when you get to witness this type of cuteness, sharing the photo in one place just isn't enough.

While we can't get enough of the sentimental moment, we also can't help but notice that Harper is already a ballet pro. In the shot Harper poses in third position, and we have to say we're pretty impressed by her mastery so far.