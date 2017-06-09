Harper Beckham Is Just Like Her Mom in Victoria Beckham's Latest Instagram 

VCG/VCG/Getty
by: Jennifer Davis
June 9, 2017 @ 5:15 PM

Harper Beckham is following in her mom's footsteps—literally! The darling five-year-old received a pair of Victoria Beckham's old ballet slippers from her grandmother, and being the proud mom she is, Beckham took to Instagram to document the too-cute moment.

In the photo, Harper wears knee-high white socks and her mom's point shoes, which she laced up around her ankles. "Playing [with] mummy's old ballet shoes," Beckham captioned the shot. "Thank you nana!! Kisses from Harper." She also posted the same photo to her Instagram story with a bunch of heart emojis because when you get to witness this type of cuteness, sharing the photo in one place just isn't enough.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVIUh6UB1qe/?taken-by=victoriabeckham

Playing my mummy's old ballet shoes x Thank you nana!! Kisses from Harper 💕💕💕💕💕 X

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

While we can't get enough of the sentimental moment, we also can't help but notice that Harper is already a ballet pro. In the shot Harper poses in third position, and we have to say we're pretty impressed by her mastery so far.

