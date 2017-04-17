Harper Beckham Serenaded Mom Victoria for Her Birthday—Watch the Clip

The Beckham family could have another musician in their midst. Today is former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham’s 43rd birthday, and her youngest child (and only daughter) Harper celebrated with a serenade.

In a clip that VB posted to Twitter and Instagram, 5-year-old Harper stands in front of a bright pink wall in an adorable white dress, singing “Happy Birthday” to her mom (in a British accent too!) while snapping her fingers. When it comes time to name the birthday girl, Harper calls her “mommy,” and it’s almost too cute to handle.

Of course, the fashion designer couldn’t miss calling out her other loves as well, giving a shout-out to husband David, and sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz in the caption.

Could David and Victoria have another Spice Girl on their hands? It looks like little Harper isn’t shy in front of the camera, and she has an angelic voice. But she isn’t the only Beckham hoping to break into the entertainment industry: In December, her older brother Cruz released his first single, “If Every Day Was Christmas.”

Talk about one talented family. Happy birthday, Victoria!