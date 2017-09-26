Harper Beckham Is a Total Daddy's Girl in a New Insta Shared by Mom Victoria

Harper Beckham may owe her impeccable style to mom, Victoria, but the VB designer's latest post proves that the tot is a daddy's girl through and through.

On Tuesday, the six-year-old, who is the only daughter of Victoria and David, enjoyed a sweet moment with dad in a heart-melting Instagram post shared by the family's matriarch. "I love my daddy x Kisses. We love u @davidbeckham," the former Spice Girl wrote. In the candid image, the former athlete holds the toddler in a sweet embrace, showing off his heavily tattooed arms. His smitten expression says it all.

The six-year-old, dressed in a purple-and-white gingham dress and sporting braid pigtails, returns the love as she clings on tightly to her doting dad.

It's no secret that Harper has her dad wrapped around her finger, as fans have witnessed the adoring father of four memorably build a Lego Disney Castle for his little girl, and he has even helped her sew doll clothes in the past. This candid shot is just further confirmation of the duo's love for each other.

Too cute!