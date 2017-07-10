Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Turns 6! 10 Times She Was Just Like Mom

If one thing is certain about the Beckham family, it's that they're close. Today, the youngest of David and Victoria Beckham's kids, Harper Beckham, turns 6. Many times, we've seen Harper pictured in photos on Victoria's Instagram account—and, often, she's seen getting right in on the action with whatever mom is doing.

In honor of the little cutie's sixth birthday, we did a social media sweep and carefully pluck the most Insta-worthy moments in which Harper is seen following in mom's footsteps. Yep, you guessed it. There's a whole lot of fashion, fun, and time spent with her dad, David, happening in these photos. Keep scrolling to see 10 ah-dorable photos of the birthday girl in honor of her special day.

RELATED: Harper Beckham Is Just Like Her Mom in Victoria Beckham’s Latest Instagram

Line up almost ready x vb #VBAW16 A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 14, 2016 at 6:57am PST

My babies x love having my family with me x vb #NYFW #AW15 A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 15, 2015 at 8:58am PST

All eyes on Baby Harper at #SS14 Victoria Beckham #NYFW x vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 8, 2013 at 8:48am PDT

Creating dreams and blowing the fairies away ❤️ A video posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 11, 2016 at 6:29pm PDT