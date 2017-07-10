Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Turns 6! 10 Times She Was Just Like Mom

davidbeckham/Instagram
BY: Anna Hecht
July 10, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

If one thing is certain about the Beckham family, it's that they're close. Today, the youngest of David and Victoria Beckham's kids, Harper Beckham, turns 6. Many times, we've seen Harper pictured in photos on Victoria's Instagram account—and, often, she's seen getting right in on the action with whatever mom is doing.

In honor of the little cutie's sixth birthday, we did a social media sweep and carefully pluck the most Insta-worthy moments in which Harper is seen following in mom's footsteps. Yep, you guessed it. There's a whole lot of fashion, fun, and time spent with her dad, David, happening in these photos. Keep scrolling to see 10 ah-dorable photos of the birthday girl in honor of her special day.

RELATED: Harper Beckham Is Just Like Her Mom in Victoria Beckham’s Latest Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTlJgIHBDps/?taken-by=victoriabeckham

Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so,so much x 💕💕💕 X kisses from mummy and Harper x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVIUh6UB1qe/?taken-by=victoriabeckham

Playing my mummy's old ballet shoes x Thank you nana!! Kisses from Harper 💕💕💕💕💕 X

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVMP4MzBxu4/?taken-by=victoriabeckham

Happy Sunday 💕💕💕💕 X VB

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

BDw0HCTliBV/?taken-by=victoriabeckham

Draping like mummy 🙏🏼 X #proudmummy X ✨❤️

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Line up almost ready x vb #VBAW16

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

My babies x love having my family with me x vb #NYFW #AW15

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

All eyes on Baby Harper at #SS14 Victoria Beckham #NYFW x vb

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Creating dreams and blowing the fairies away ❤️

A video posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

