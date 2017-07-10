Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Turns 6! 10 Times She Was Just Like Mom

If one thing is certain about the Beckham family, it's that they're close. Today, the youngest of David and Victoria Beckham's kids, Harper Beckham, turns 6. Many times, we've seen Harper pictured in photos on Victoria's Instagram account—and, often, she's seen getting right in on the action with whatever mom is doing.
In honor of the little cutie's sixth birthday, we did a social media sweep and carefully pluck the most Insta-worthy moments in which Harper is seen following in mom's footsteps. Yep, you guessed it. There's a whole lot of fashion, fun, and time spent with her dad, David, happening in these photos. Keep scrolling to see 10 ah-dorable photos of the birthday girl in honor of her special day.
RELATED: Harper Beckham Is Just Like Her Mom in Victoria Beckham’s Latest Instagram
BDw0HCTliBV/?taken-by=victoriabeckham