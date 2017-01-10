Transgender Model Hari Nef's L'Oréal Campaign Is a Win for Diversity

The Golden Globes red carpet wasn’t the only reason Sunday night was a big moment for beauty world. In the midst of the award show, L'Oréal Paris debuted its new “Your Skin, Your Story” campaign starring transgender actress, model, and activist Hari Nef.

Pegged to the brand’s True Match foundation, the campaign is one of the most diverse we’ve seen—and we are here for it. Along with Nef who’s known for her role in Transparent, it also stars men and women of all shapes and sizes that are meant to reflect the line’s 33 shade offerings including some familiar faces like the brand’s global spokeswoman Blake Lively, models Lara Stone and Xiao Wen Ju, and plus-size models Sabina Karlsson and Marquita Ping.

courtesy L'Oreal Paris

RELATED: Meet Maybelline’s First-Ever Male Ambassador

Perhaps the only person more excited about the inclusive campaign than fans was Nef herself, who shared her news on Twitter.

i'm in a @loreal campaign and that's wild to me catch the #truematch spot tonight during the #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/axDaYxjtix — hari nef (@harinef) January 8, 2017

Although transgender model Anreja Pejic worked with MAKE UP FOR EVER for their 2015 “Be You” campaign, as well as this year’s holiday collection, and L'Oréal featured a transgender model in a Brazilian campaign last year, they’re the latest mass-market brand in the U.S. to feature ambassadors that are just as diverse as their customers. Last week, Maybelline revealed beauty blogger Manny Gutierrez as the face of its Big Shot Colossal Mascara, and in October, social media superstar James Charles became the first male Covergirl.

RELATED: Aspiring Makeup Artist James Charles Is the Very First Male Covergirl

Here’s to more brands embracing that beauty is meant for everyone in 2017. In the meantime, watch the minute-long video spot below.