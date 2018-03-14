Remember Hanson? The Middle Brother Is Now a Father of 5 Celebrating His 34th Birthday

The Hanson brothers hold a special place in the heart of any 90s kid. With their shaggy hair and perfectly balanced grunge and hippie style, brothers Zac, Isaac, and Taylor Hanson powered the tween cultural zeitgeist–which ran on “mmmbops” and incoherent strings of “bop dee boos” until Y2K.

Now, well into the 2000s, fewer people might have realized the three brothers didn’t vanish when the Millennium came around, and they’re all adults now just like the rest of us. In fact, today, March 14, is middle-brother and lead singer Taylor Hanson’s 34th birthday. That makes his baby brother, Zac Hanson, 32, and the band elder, Isaac Hanson, 37.

If you’re already feeling weird about the decades that seem to have vaporized between your youth and present state, this next news probably won’t make you feel too hot either. Taylor Hanson is a father! He has three sons and two girls with his wife of nine years, Natalie Anne Bryant.

The only good news to come out of this mind-bending continuum is that the lead singer's former 90s heartthrob status has withstood the test of time.

Taylor Hanson, once every teenaged girl's imaginary boyfriend, can now be every late-20-year-old girl's imaginary husband.

It's easy to sit around mourning the loss of our teen years, wistfully acknowledging that in an mmmbop they're gone ... but in this case, we might not have to. Hanson, it turns out, is still touring and even released a Greatest Hits album last September.

The musically-include brothers have also ventured into the craft beer space, founding Hanson Brothers Beer in their home of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

So, kick back with a cold Mmmhops Pale Ale (yes, real name) and daydream about the good ol' days of Hanson, butterfly clips, and training bras. At least you can drink now.