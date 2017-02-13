Derek and Hannah Jeter Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Derek and Hannah Jeter Are Expecting Their First Child Together
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
February 13, 2017 @ 10:00 AM
by: Isabel Jones

Yankees MVP Derek Jeter, 42, and his model wife, Hannah, 26, are expecting their first child together. She broke the news in an essay she penned for The Players’ Tribune entitled “The Derek I Know.”

"I thought he was a pitcher," her essay began, "I know it sounds strange that I didn’t know he was a shortstop. When a mutual friend introduced us while I was at dinner with my mom in New York, I didn’t really know who Derek was at all.

Jeter spilled the beans toward the end of the piece, writing: "Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future."

Aaaand it's a girl! Jeter embedded an image of her athlete beau grinning behind an arrangement of pink balloons. "He already has a name in mind—he’s set on it. (We’ll see.)," she teased.

"He’ll say when he calls me during the day: 'So, how are you and so-and-so doing?'

'That’s not the name yet, sweetie.'

Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him."

The couple got married last summer in a small ceremony in California's Napa Valley. Congrats, you two! We're so excited to meet baby girl Jeter.

