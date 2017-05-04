Fear Not: Hannah Baker Will Appear in Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why

When rumors began to circulate that Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why would be returning for a season two, we were ecstatic. After all, that controversial season finale left many questions unanswered. But we were also a little confused: The show is based on Jay Asher’s book of the same name, and there are no sequels to use as source material.

Plus, we see the main character, Hannah Baker (played beautifully by Katherine Langford) commit suicide in the last episode. How could there be a season two 13 Reasons Why without Hannah?

Well fear not, because the troubled protagonist will have a big part in the next season. “One of the things that is a fundamental element of our show is the weaving of past and the present,” writer Brian Yorkey told The Hollywood Reporter. “Hannah’s story is still very much not finished. She’s an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she’s very much still at the center of it.”

Phew. Yorkey also gave a few clues as to the many questions we had left unanswered at the end of the season finale. As for Tyler, the writer addressed the idea that Hannah’s stalker could be plotting a school shooting. “This is a really logical step for this character to go toward. I definitely think there’s more of a story to tell. That helps dive into a bigger conversation of mental illness and bullying and harassment and how a person can react when they’re pushed to the end of their rope.”

At the end of the season, Alex suffered a gunshot would to the head, which Yorkey confirmed was a suicide attempt. “It was interesting to see similarities between Alex and Hannah, because there are a lot of warning signs throughout the season,” he said. But he might not have been successful in his attempt. “That’s another subject that’s very rarely shown onscreen and is probably a lot more common than people think it is. People attempting to take their lives and it not happening, I’m sure that will bring a crazy set of issues. It would be interesting to go into that,” he said.

And as for Bryce, his trial is just beginning, as Yorkey hints that Jessica, who is coming to terms with being a rape survivor, could finally help bring her rapist to justice.