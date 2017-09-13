All the Best Moments from the Star-Studded #HandinHand Telethon

It's been a devastating couple of weeks for Americans across Texas, Florida, and parts of Georgia thanks to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Flooding and wreckage have left thousands of people stranded and left with nothing, but in spite of the terrifying effects left in the wake of these storms, we've seen courage, hope, and an outpouring of generosity, and tonight's HandinHand Telethon was no different.

Celebrities like Lupita Nyong'o, Bruce Willis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, and many, many more banded together tonight answer phone calls from Americans who wished to donate to help those in need. When they weren't answering phone calls everyone from Oprah to Faith Hill and Tim McGraw highlighted a few of the inspiring stories that came out of Houston and Florida.

While the heartbreaking accounts definitely brought a tear to our eye, the performances from star such as Usher and Blake Shelton, who did a duet together to, Stevie Wonder's cover of "Lean on Me" helped lighten the mood, as did some playful antics between BFFs Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

The gathering of all of those A list stars definitely brought in the donations—at the end of the hour-long broadcast, HandinHand made 14 million dollars. If you missed the telethon, don't worry! You can still help. Visit handinhand207.com to donate online or call at 1-800-258-600 or text GIVE to 80077.

