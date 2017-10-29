The Best Halloween 2017 Celebrity Costumes

'Tis the season of all thinks kooky and spooky, and we couldn't be more excited. As the countdown to Halloween 2017 begins, some celebrities are clearly just as pumped, because the costumes have already started showing up on red carpets and Instagrams alike, and they are fabulous.
Lauren Conrad is getting into the holiday spirit with a Cruella de Vil-inspired costume that fully makes her a good girl gone bad. “If she doesn’t scare you no evil thing will,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.
“I almost always make my Halloween costumes from scratch—the process usually involves cutting, sewing, and a whole lot of tulle,” she wrote on her website. “But this year, I found myself with a little less time on my hands (I’m sure my fellow new mothers can relate … ), so I opted for a less time consuming costume.”
-
1. Adele as a glamorous jester
The Internet is freaking out about Adele's golden clown costume, and we are too, tbh.
-
2. Kaia and Presley Gerber as '70s revelers
The whole Crawford-Gerber family got decked out in '70s garb for the Casamigos party and we are here for it. Kudos to Kaia for the glittery halter top and miniskirt combo.
-
3. Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford as disco divas
The dynamic duo stunned in sparkle at the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday. And Amal, that hair though!
-
4. Kim Kardashian as Cher and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny Bono
Kim's Cher look was so spot-on that Cher even reacted. "You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister" the icon tweeted. Her buddy Cheban as Sonny Bono was of course her best accessory.
-
5. Ariel Winter as a Spooky Skeleton
Ariel Winter made spooky sexy as only she can in this barely-there skeleton outfit, which she wore to Just Jared's annual Halloween bash.
-
6. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as Daenerys Targaryen and Jaime Lannister
The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-hosts channeled their best game (of thrones) faces while decked out for their Halloween special.
-
7. Jaime King and Her Family as Power Rangers
King, husband Kyle Newman, and sons sons James Knight Newman (4) and Leo Thames Newman (2) found the perfect seasonal family costume, but they weren't the only ones. Check out other fabulous family costumes here.
-
8. Dua Lipa as Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice is a Halloween classic, and so is Winona Ryder's character Lydia, who fends off Beetlejuice admirably. A Beetlejuice costume is truly the perfect mix of kooky and spooky, just don't say his name three tim—oh shoot.
-
9. Jenna Dewan Tatum as a nature fairy
After totally killing it as a unicorn for Halloween last year, Dewan Tatum followed up with a nature fairy look for a preschool Halloween carnival.
-
10. Vanessa Hudgens as a witch from The Craft
If you haven't been able to tell by Hudgens's spook-filled Instagram, she really loves Halloween. So what better way to show it than with a perfectly witch-worthy costume from the cult classic The Craft?
-
11. Channing Tatum as a unicorn
Following his wife's lead from last year, Tatum donned a purple (and rainbow) unicorn costume and looked quite fabulous.
-
12. Jason Derulo as the Night King
We have a feeling Game of Thrones costumes will be extra popular this year. Just ask Derulo.
-
13. Sarah Michelle Geller as a unicorn-mermaid-showgirl hybrid
Geller went for full-on glitter this Halloween, though she didn't have any one particular costume in mind. “Am I a unicorn? Am I a mermaid? Am I part showgirl?!? Whatever I am, I’m ready to support my favorite charity @goodplusfdn (a non-profit providing goods and services to families in need)," she wrote on Instagram. "Oh yeah, and I love Halloween."
-
14. Rita Ora as Poison Ivy
The singer makes bad look oh so good.