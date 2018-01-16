Halle Berry's See-Through Gown at the NAACP Awards Is Her Sexiest Look Ever

In case you missed it, Halle Berry is starting off 2018 on a seriously sexy note, with plenty of steamy Instagram shots and provocative sartorial choices.

And, on Monday evening, the Academy Award-winning actress continued her sizzling streak as she hit the NAACP Image Awards's red carpet in one of her most daring looks to date.

The 51-year-old beauty left little to the imagination in an undergarments-free red sequin gown, which offered a peek at her curvaceous booty through mesh panels.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Guaranteeing a head-turning entrance, the risqué number was outfitted with a glittering bodice, a dramatic train, and a completely sheer skirt that nearly exposed everything if it wasn't for a delicate column of black lace.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

A glimpse of the Catwoman star’s black peep toe pumps and long toned legs were visible from underneath the peek-a-boo ball gown, while stud earrings and a simple bun put the finishing touches on her eye-catching ensemble.

Keep doing you, Halle!