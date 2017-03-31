Halle Berry Posts Risqué Request for Snacks, Internet Responds

X
Shop This Post
March 31, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
by: Isabel Jones

Halle Berry took a moment from her Thursday festivities to tease her fans with a sexy pic—and send a very important message.

The Oscar-winner memed herself on Twitter, writing, “Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks” above an image of herself smiling in a picturesque field wearing a sheer cleavage-baring covering.

https://twitter.com/halleberry/status/847568962254548992

YASSSSS.

Naturally, the actress’s Twitter followers FREAKED. OUT. No GIF was spared in the massive thread of (mostly male) responses. But, I mean, look at her—we get it, Twitter.

https://twitter.com/theRealRoeLuv/status/847578835981705220

RELATED: Halle Berry Strips Off Her Versace, Goes Skinny-Dipping After the Oscars

Scroll down below to read our favorite replies.

https://twitter.com/AronYohannes/status/847579188743643136

https://twitter.com/ChrisBarnettII/status/847569320674709505

https://twitter.com/RandomKneeGro/status/847575838853931008

https://twitter.com/christopherpmo/status/847577631579033600

https://twitter.com/JayJazzi/status/847578513251160065

https://twitter.com/2ak16/status/847576470503514112

https://twitter.com/psicofobo/status/847569800364789760

https://twitter.com/BigHeadSports/status/847631246322565121

https://twitter.com/Moj_kobe/status/847636753288617984

https://twitter.com/TINMANN66/status/847613653499002884

https://twitter.com/Ilive4Purpose/status/847642877886775298

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top