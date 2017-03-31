Halle Berry Posts Risqué Request for Snacks, Internet Responds

Halle Berry took a moment from her Thursday festivities to tease her fans with a sexy pic—and send a very important message.

The Oscar-winner memed herself on Twitter, writing, “Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks” above an image of herself smiling in a picturesque field wearing a sheer cleavage-baring covering.

https://twitter.com/halleberry/status/847568962254548992 Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks." pic.twitter.com/npoeR917UV — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 30, 2017

YASSSSS.

Naturally, the actress’s Twitter followers FREAKED. OUT. No GIF was spared in the massive thread of (mostly male) responses. But, I mean, look at her—we get it, Twitter.

Scroll down below to read our favorite replies.