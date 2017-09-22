Halle Berry Just Rocked the Sheerest LBD on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Halle Berry visited Jimmy Kimmel Thursday night, and boy, were we in for a treat. Not only did the 51-year-old actress have some hilarious things to say about her Instagram account, but she rocked the sheerest little black dress that had us doing a double take.

Berry showed off her toned bod in a ruffled black Elie Saab dress that featured a high neck and totally sheer panels across her stomach and chest. She paired the see-through look with strappy stiletto sandals and a cool knotted pony, letting the dress really take center stage.

On the show, Berry told Kimmel about the sexy toilet photo she shared to celebrate two million Instagram followers. “That’s the moment I heard it happened, that’s what I was doing,” she joked of the picture of her on the loo. “I was on my way going somewhere. You know how as a woman you get all dressed and you’re ready to go, you’re having your last little drink, and you go, ‘Oh, I’ve got to pee!’ So you run in the bathroom.”

In fact, the image was the only picture she’s ever Photoshopped on Instagram. “I just got on Instagram a little over a year ago, but I know how this works. So I had to make sure that you could see absolutely nothing. When I first did it, there was a dark spot right where my legs come together, and I thought, somebody is going to superimpose some lips,” she said.

“So I just brought those hairs down a little longer. This is the only picture I’ve ever Photoshopped on all of my Instagram, because I’m like, I am not going to give somebody that opportunity.”

Watch her hilarious clip above.