Halle Berry Posts a Rare Photo of Her 4-Year-Old Son Getting in the Holiday Spirit

Christmas came early for Halle Berry fans on Thursday when the 51-year-old actress posted a rare photo of her adorable son, Maceo.

Berry shared a ‘gram of her 4-year-old peeking out from behind evergreen branches with a look of wonder in his eyes. The toddler looks so much like mom, sharing her gorgeous eyes and wavy locks.

Berry’s caption, though, might just be the best part. “I see you, Christmas,” she wrote, perfectly capturing the look in her boy’s eyes.

halleberry/instagram

The actress rarely posts photos of her kids on social media, and often doesn’t show their faces. Back in October 2016, the proud mom shared a photo of then-8-year-old Nahla and then-3-year-old Maceo, showing just their smiling mouths and graphic tees in the sweet shot.

❤️👧🏽🗯👦🏽🗯❤️ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Oct 5, 2016 at 12:14pm PDT

Here’s to hoping we see more of these cuties in the future, but until then, we’ll be exploring Berry’s artistic Instagram feed.