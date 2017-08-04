Halle Berry Reveals What Malia Obama Was Like as a Production Assistant

Halle Berry is giving mad props to former first daughter Malia Obama. After the teen served as a production assistant for a short time on her sci-fi show Extant, the Oscar winner praised the 19-year-old's work ethic. "She was fantastic, she was amazing," she gushed on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"She was down to do whatever a PA is asked to do, and I had wild respect for her for that," she revealed to the host.

VIDEO: How Malia Obama Spent Her 19th Birthday

With that said, the actress acknowledged that Obama's experience as a PA might have been far from an ordinary one with all the on-set fangirling. "Can we call your dad or your mom?" Berry quipped. "Yeah I was such a huge fan of her. She was amazing... She is such a smart, beautiful, young woman. Look at who her mother and her father are, so duh! It was amazing."

While the young film enthusiast shined during her administrative duties, the star did confess that it was understandably hard to place her in this particular role. "Everybody couldn't really see her as a PA, although she tried and tried to be one," she admitted. "We just couldn't really see her as one, but to her credit, she tried very hard to be one."

RELATED: Halle Berry Wears Her Love for Michelle Obama on a Dress

Malia Obama, director? Maybe!