Halle Berry Reveals She Used to Live in a Homeless Shelter in N.Y.C.

It hasn't always been smooth sailing for Halle Berry.

In a recent interview with People, the 50-year-old mother of two revealed that she briefly lived in a homeless shelter when she first moved to New York City. "That was rough," Berry recalled. "Some fine hours."

Berry had a little money from a modeling gig in her savings account, but it didn't last long in one of the world's most expensive cities. "I mean three months later, I was out of my cash," she explained. "I called my mother and asked her to send me some money, and she said no, and that subsequently led to a year of not speaking to her because I was so upset that she wouldn't help me."

Looking back, the Oscar-winning actress credits her mother's tough love with making her into the strong woman she is today. "That's probably one of the best things she did for me. She said, 'If you want to be there, then you work it out.' And I had to work it out."

Eventually Berry proved to her mother, and everyone else, that she had what it took to make it in the Big Apple. She found a waitressing job, which let to a bar tending job, and she made her way out of the shelter. "Giving up was never an option," she added.