Halle Berry Got Jenna Dewan Tatum to Chug Whiskey on Live TV as Payback

Last month at Comic-Con, Channing Tatum poured whiskey shots for his Kingsman: The Golden Circle castmates, which included Jeff Bridges and Halle Berry, among others. When it came to Berry's glass though, the Magic Mike actor gave the Academy Award winner more than a fair pour.

But Berry took it in stride and gulped it all down:

Now, she has officially returned the favor—through Jenna Dewan Tatum!

"I miss my Kelly, you know I love Kelly, but I'm secretly happy you're here because I need to talk about your man," Berry told Dewan Tatum during their appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan! on Thursday. "You saw what he did to me! Your husband dared me to drink a pint of bourbon."

The World of Dance judge responded stating, "I would say I'm surprised, but I'm not surprised. But you did it, which makes you so awesome." So Berry dared Dewan Tatum to do the same thing. And she succeeded! Watch it all go down here:

"Nothing like a 9 a.m. whiskey shot," Dewan Tatum exclaimed. "I'm going to have so much fun doing interviews now." And of course, she had to shout her husband out with a "thanks, Babe."

Aside from the adult beverages, both she and Berry absolutely nailed it in the style department. Dewan Tatum was pretty in pink in a blush lace Lela Rose dress, while Berry was on-trend in a stripe, off-the-shoulder dress.

We're looking forward to seeing how the Tatum family gets Berry back. Let's hope it doesn't involve chugging any more whiskey.