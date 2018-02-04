Halle Berry Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ex-Manager

Halle Berry just made a powerful statement regarding recent sexual harassment allegations against her former manager Vincent Cirrincione.

Cirrincione is a Hollywood manager who's represented both Berry and Taraji P. Henson. He has recently been accused of sexually harassing nine actresses. According to The Washington Post, Cirrincione allegedly pushed for sex as a condition for representing several women and made unwanted advances on others.

In the wake of these allegations, 50-year-old Berry isn't pulling any punches, writing on social media that she's "livid" and "deeply hurt."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Yesterday I was saddened by the allegations against my former manager, Vincent Cirrincione, but today I'm sick after reading the horrifying detailed accounts of his abuse towards 9 women," Berry wrote in an Instagram post. "I'm lived that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions."

Cirrincione is known in the entertainment industry for advancing the careers of women of color; however, the majority of his accusers are African American, and many claim he used his well-known clientele as "bait."

Berry went on to say that she's there to support the women making claims against her former manager: "I'm deeply hurt and I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you."

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Feb 2, 2018 at 6:24pm PST

Cirrincione has denied the allegations, stating that he "never used favors, sexual or otherwise, as a reason for managing anyone" and that any sexual relationships he had were consensual.