Halle Berry Shows Off a Tiny Bikini as She Hits the Tahiti Beach

If you're feeling overwhelmed by wanderlust as you head into December, you may want to look away from Halle Berry’s latest bikini photo.

To kick off the holiday season, the 51-year-old Oscar winner hit the beach in Tahiti, where she showed off her swimsuit and figure. In the picturesque photo that she shared on the 'gram Thursday, Berry strikes a pose on a cluster of rocks in the ocean and throws up two peace signs in a printed bikini.

When your heart says PEACE OUT let's eat pizza and chips, but your ass says for the love of God woman eat a salad. 😂 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:59am PST

“When your heart says PEACE OUT let's eat pizza and chips, but your a** says for the love of God woman eat a salad,” Berry captioned the snap. Translation: "Eat all the pizza and chips you want with your salad," yes?

While Berry has been vacationing in Tahiti the actress has shared several artistic snaps of her travels, including her stepping on the shore of a black sand beach and standing on the edge of the infinity pool where’s she’s staying at sunset.

“What I call distancing myself from the bullsh*t!,” she captioned that stunning photo. Take a peek at more snaps from Berry’s vacation!

Learning to let the universe direct my steps A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:28am PST

How about on the beach with black sand? 🎶 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

What I call distancing myself from the bullshit! A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Cheers to pour decisions 😂 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 24, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

