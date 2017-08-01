Halle Berry Receives a "Best Mom" Trophy from Her 9-Year-Old Co-Star

When it comes to motherhood, Halle Berry is a fierce and protective warrior.

She is one of the leaders in Hollywood who pushed for paparazzi to stop harassing celebrity children for photographs. And now she's playing an equally fierce mother in her new film Kidnap.

The Academy Award–winning actress attended the premiere of her new film in Hollywood on Monday night, alongside her adorable co-star Sage Correa. While portraying her son for the big screen, the 9-year-old actor grew close to Berry, whose IRL daughter is similar in age. (She's mom to Nahla, 9, and Maceo, 3.)

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"With my talented co-star @officialsagecorrea," is how she captioned a photo of her and Correa hugging on Instagram last week. "The mother-child bond is all too real for #KidnapMovie."

As a sweet surprise, the young star awarded Berry with a mini Oscar trophy labeled "Best Mother" at the premiere:

David Livingston/Getty

And we always know that Berry will bring it on the red carpet when it comes to fashion and beauty. Long, sleek strands with on-trend ring accents were on the agenda when it came to her hair, while a camo print miniskirt, a breezy, white wrap top, and metallic heeled sandals completed her ensemble.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Catch Kidnap in theaters Aug. 4.