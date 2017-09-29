Halle Berry’s In-Love Glow Is Her Beauty Secret Weapon on the Red Carpet with Alex Da Kid

It should come as no surprise that the ever-stylish Halle Berry has every sartorial challenge in the bag, but the actress's red carpet mastery took things to the next level, adding that tell-tale loved-up glow to her fashionable ensemble.

Proving that she and her new boyfriend, Alex Da Kid, already have couples dressing down pat, the beaming 51-year-old couldn't have looked happier while stepping out at the Songs of Hope XIII Awards Gala in Sherman Oaks, Calif. The Academy Award winner showed off her impossibly youthful complexion and figure as she clutched her beau's arm, held his hand, and gazed into his eyes during the event.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The star, who sported minimal makeup and pulled her wavy locks back into a chic topknot, gave us major fall vibes, turning her date night outfit up a notch with a sparkly sheer-knit sweater dress, black over-the-knee boots, and statement earrings.

Meanwhile, Berry's 35-year-old beau looked equally smitten in a black-and-white houndstooth jacket, which he paired with distressed jeans, a white button-up, and cool kicks.

Looks like these lovebirds have officially taken their summer romance over to the next season!