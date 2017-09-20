Halle Berry Is Instagram Official with Her New Music Producer Boyfriend

Lara Walsh
September 20, 2017

Halle Berry propelled her budding romance with music producer Alex Da Kid one step further by making their relationship social media official.

On Tuesday, the Academy Award winner took to Instagram to happily confirm that she's currently off the market. "My balance," Berry captioned a black-and-white photo that shows a very intimate moment between the twosome, with the Brit nestling his face in Berry's hair during a sweet embrace. 

Further fueling romance rumors, the 35-year-old musician sent back the 'gram love with the same photo and caption as his new flame.

My balance

The actress, who finalized her divorce with ex-husband Olivier Martinez in December 2016, has played coy about her relationships until now.

We couldn't be happier for the new lovebirds. Keep the cute couple moments coming, Halle and Alex!

