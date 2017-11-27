Halle Berry Is "Living Her Best Life" with Boyfriend Alex Da Kid in Bora Bora

Halle Berry’s no-fail cure for the winter blues is something we can definitely ship.

As the country gathered to celebrate friends, family, and turkey decadence on Thanksgiving, the actress jetted off to Bora Bora with recent flame, Alex Da Kid, to get away from the “bulls—t.”

The Catwoman beauty took to Instagram during the holiday weekend to share some envy-inducing snaps from her romantic getaway, as she basked in the crystal-clear waters of the French Polynesian island.

Halle Berry / Instagram

Halle Berry / Instagram

Mornings are amazing... A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 24, 2017 at 9:28am PST

“Mornings are amazing,” the ageless star remarked, feeling thankful for her time jet-skiing, swimming, and enjoying local culture with her British music producer boyfriend.

But she revealed that the incentive for the trip was less than idyllic. "What I call distancing myself from the bulls—t!” the Oscar winner captioned a picture of herself with her back to the camera while gazing out to sea.

What I call distancing myself from the bullshit! A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

“Living my best life,” she captioned another snap of her sunbathing by the water in a white sundress. The 51-year-old then took to the social media platform to post cheeky pictures of her island-inspired drinks and new Polynesian head wrap, as well as a video that shows the bikini-clad actress going for a refreshing swim.

Cheers to pour decisions 😂 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 24, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

It’s a wrap A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 25, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

Halle Berry / Instagram

Halle Berry / Instagram

Bora Bora, bikinis, and bae—sounds like Berry knows her way around an ideal getaway!