Halle Berry is 51! See Her Sexiest Instagram Moments to Date

Happy birthday, Halle Berry! It’s hard to believe this ageless star is turning 51 years old today: Between her super fit bod and her flawless complexion, the Oscar-winning actress doesn’t look a day over 25, and the proof is in her Instagram account.

Ever since she joined the social media platform last March, the mom of two has been wowing us with her artistic eye and beautifully curated account. From stunning landscapes to well-shot close-ups—and even artful bikini shots—Berry takes every post as an opportunity to showcase her exceptional eye for photography (not to mention her toned body).

“I’m excited to share with you my love of nature, the arts, fashion and much more in the hopes that the images will inspire, promote conversation, and bring you joy,” she wrote upon first joining the site last year.

In honor of her 51st birthday, we’ve rounded up the actress’s 25 sexiest shots. Happy birthday, Halle!

Breathe in, breathe out. A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Jump up in this beach like... A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks." A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 28, 2016 at 4:12pm PDT

✖️✖️ A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 21, 2016 at 5:19pm PDT

Thank God for my happy place. A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 14, 2016 at 2:19pm PDT

▶️ #BLACKLIVESMATTER {🎶 Change @xtina} A video posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 11, 2016 at 3:24pm PDT

When you look at your page and you realize there are now half a million peeps here to hang with you... ❤️🍾🎉 excited to be creating with you guys. Thank you!! A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 4, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

The Mermaid Tales 💦🎬 {🎶 @alabama_shakes #soundandcolor} A video posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 29, 2016 at 7:36pm PDT

Bring it home tomorrow. Feeling that Cleveland pride out here on the beach. I'm all in! #game7 #allin #gocavs A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 18, 2016 at 8:40pm PDT

AND FOR MY NE✂️T TRICK... A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 11, 2016 at 10:47am PDT

So happy to be home. Bow down to this beach. A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 2, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT

I never thought I'd feel this way. I am having so much fun on social media. Thank you for allowing me to show you something different. #TBT to last month on a cloudy day at the beach. 🌊 A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 19, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

When you find a pair of boots so dope you don't want to put on pants. A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 16, 2016 at 1:21pm PDT

Being in London makes me miss my workout buddy @natbardonnet 💪🌊 A video posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 15, 2016 at 2:35pm PDT

Giving birth to my amazing children were two of the greatest days of my life! Happy Mother's Day to all! ❤️ A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 8, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

First look at @ScandaleHalleBerry. More beautiful things to come. A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 3, 2016 at 1:20pm PDT

it's all or nothing. #lingerieday A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Apr 25, 2016 at 11:34am PDT

A behind the scenes shot from my latest @revlon commercial. Have you guys seen it yet? 💄💋🎬 #LoveIsOn #ChooseLove A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Apr 18, 2016 at 11:10am PDT

sneak 👀 peek A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Apr 12, 2016 at 9:36am PDT

up to something. A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Apr 9, 2016 at 8:04pm PDT