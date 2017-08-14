Halle Berry is 51! See Her Sexiest Instagram Moments to Date

Happy birthday, Halle Berry! It’s hard to believe this ageless star is turning 51 years old today: Between her super fit bod and her flawless complexion, the Oscar-winning actress doesn’t look a day over 25, and the proof is in her Instagram account.

Ever since she joined the social media platform last March, the mom of two has been wowing us with her artistic eye and beautifully curated account. From stunning landscapes to well-shot close-ups—and even artful bikini shots—Berry takes every post as an opportunity to showcase her exceptional eye for photography (not to mention her toned body).

VIDEO: Halle Berry Goes Naked on Instagram to Express Her Fearlessness

“I’m excited to share with you my love of nature, the arts, fashion and much more in the hopes that the images will inspire, promote conversation, and bring you joy,” she wrote upon first joining the site last year.

In honor of her 51st birthday, we’ve rounded up the actress’s 25 sexiest shots. Happy birthday, Halle!

Breathe in, breathe out.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Jump up in this beach like...

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks."

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

✖️✖️

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Thank God for my happy place.

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

▶️ #BLACKLIVESMATTER {🎶 Change @xtina}

A video posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

The Mermaid Tales 💦🎬 {🎶 @alabama_shakes #soundandcolor}

A video posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Bring it home tomorrow. Feeling that Cleveland pride out here on the beach. I'm all in! #game7 #allin #gocavs

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

AND FOR MY NE✂️T TRICK...

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

So happy to be home. Bow down to this beach.

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

When you find a pair of boots so dope you don't want to put on pants.

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Being in London makes me miss my workout buddy @natbardonnet 💪🌊

A video posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Giving birth to my amazing children were two of the greatest days of my life! Happy Mother's Day to all! ❤️

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

First look at @ScandaleHalleBerry. More beautiful things to come.

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

it's all or nothing. #lingerieday

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

sneak 👀 peek

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

up to something.

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

I hear you, fam. 😉💖

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

