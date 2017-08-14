Halle Berry is 51! See Her Sexiest Instagram Moments to Date

Happy birthday, Halle Berry! It’s hard to believe this ageless star is turning 51 years old today: Between her super fit bod and her flawless complexion, the Oscar-winning actress doesn’t look a day over 25, and the proof is in her Instagram account.
Ever since she joined the social media platform last March, the mom of two has been wowing us with her artistic eye and beautifully curated account. From stunning landscapes to well-shot close-ups—and even artful bikini shots—Berry takes every post as an opportunity to showcase her exceptional eye for photography (not to mention her toned body).
VIDEO: Halle Berry Goes Naked on Instagram to Express Her Fearlessness
“I’m excited to share with you my love of nature, the arts, fashion and much more in the hopes that the images will inspire, promote conversation, and bring you joy,” she wrote upon first joining the site last year.
In honor of her 51st birthday, we’ve rounded up the actress’s 25 sexiest shots. Happy birthday, Halle!
RELATED: Here's How Halle Berry Keeps Her Body Bikini Ready
#nationalbestfriendsday 👭 When you've got that ride or die that you'll both take a bullet for, that friend that lifts you higher when you're soaring and picks you up when you're down. You know that friend that holds your hair when you're sick and tells you you're still pretty even when you know you're jacked. You know that friend that you can always tell the truth to because you know it's going to bring you closer. You know that friend that laughs at your dumb jokes and then tells you about yourself when you mess up. You know that friend....this is mine 15 years and counting! I love you booshy
Hi everyone. Welcome! Today is a very exciting day for me... I'm looking forward to sharing our world through images that reflect my emotions and perceptions. I am in awe of photography and its ability to capture and reflect this extraordinary world that we live in. I'm excited to share with you my love of nature, the arts, fashion and much more in the hopes that the images will inspire, promote conversation and bring you joy. ❤ Halle