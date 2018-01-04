Halle Berry Heats Up a Blizzard with the Steamiest Bikini Photo

While the Northeast is experiencing a “bomb cyclone” of snow and wind and most of the continental U.S. is facing below-average temperatures, Halle Berry is single-handedly heating us up with her latest bikini photo. The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a skin-baring picture from the beach, and the 51-year-old looks truly incredible.

In the photo, Berry rocks a black halter bikini top and string bottoms complete with gold ring and turquoise bead detailing. The mom of two looks utterly carefree, posing with her arms behind her head on a sandy beach. “Coming for you 2018,” she wrote in the caption.

Coming for you 2018 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jan 4, 2018 at 11:47am PST

If these photos are any indication, 2018 is gearing up to be one steamy year, at least where Berry’s Instagram is concerned.

Forget the snowplows, shovels, sand trucks—Halle Berry is the one responsible for saving us from this frigid weather. Is it suddenly hot in here?