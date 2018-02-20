Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once

Maybe when you polled your friends for suggestions on what hairstyle you should try this spring, you were told in your group text to pick one of the season's hottest hair colors or cuts, but not both.

Well, Hailey Baldwin is proving your friends wrong with the cut and color combo she just debuted at a charity event in London. The model updated her lob with piece-y bangs and long, wavy layers. She also upgraded her color, too. Baldwin's icy platinum is a few shades lighter than her usual blonde, with slightly grown-out roots for contrast.

Baldwin's hairstylist Jennifer Yepez shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the model's styling session on Instagram. The bold bangs and color initially caught our eye, but then we noticed that Yepez noted in the caption that the look was, in fact, a wig.

VIDEO: Hailey Baldwin's Best Instagrams

Sure, the model's hair might be a one-night-only deal, but that doesn't make the style any less screenshot-worthy. In reality, it's actually a way to test drive risky trends like bangs or platinum blonde—both of which are high maintenance looks—before making a commitment by booking a salon appointment.

Consider this hairstyle another example of when less isn't always more.