Hailey Baldwin Works Out in a Lacy Bra and Thong for Love’s Advent Calendar

Day 13 of Love magazine’s advent calendar might just be the raciest one yet. Hailey Baldwin stars in the revealing video, which shows the model exercising in nothing but a lacy white bra, thong, and garter.

“I love exercising in lingerie. I mean, who doesn’t?” she says in the video, which shows her working out in Agent Provocateur lingerie with her hair in two high pigtails. Standing on a Bosu ball inside of a boxing ring, the model shows off more than just her athletic skills.

“I’m Hailey Baldwin. Today is stretching day and Bosu ball,” she says, performing push-ups, squats, mountain climbers, and more in the video.

Following Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, Baldwin is the latest star to strip down for Love’s racy Christmas countdown and show off her working out skills in the process.

From Hadid and Jenner’s boxing skills to Ashley Graham’s sprints down the street in lingerie, color us impressed by their athletic prowess.

Watch Baldwin’s full video above.