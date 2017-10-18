Hailey Baldwin Takes a Style Cue from Kim Kardashian West in Leather Bike Shorts

Eighty-degree temperatures are no match for Hailey Baldwin's fall wardrobe. The 20-year-old model hit the streets of Los Angeles on Tuesday in a fierce leather get-up worthy of Kim Kardashian West's praise.

Spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, Baldwin looked unfazed by the soaring temps in a Whyte Studio all-black, all-leather ensemble of knee-length biker shorts, a midriff-baring crop top, and a matching moto jacket.

Stoianov / LESE / BACKGRID

The blonde beauty completed her edgy look with a black bag and pumps, a pair of shiny hoop earrings, and a nameplate necklace. Last but certainly not least, she wore her hair down and wavy, and accentuated her pout with a splash of feminine pink. Overall, we'd say the whole thing is giving us serious Olivia Newton John vibes, and we are totally here for it.

Keep fighting the good fight Hailey, it will feel like fall before you know it!