Here’s How Hailee Steinfeld Helped Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Fall for Each Other

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas may appear to be a match made in Hollywood heaven—but a little angel had something to do with it all.

Just how did the now-engaged couple come to be? It turns out Hailee Steinfeld cheered her girlfriend Turner on from the get-go. In an interview with Australian radio station Nova 96.9 host Smallzy, Steinfeld explains that she encouraged the Games of Thrones star to go out with Jonas, whom she collaborated with for DNCE’s “Rock Bottom.”

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

“I mean, I will say, I did get that text from Sophie being like, ‘So tell me about Joe,’ and I was like, ‘Go for it,’” she said. The rest, as they say, is history, and the couple became engaged in October 2017.

Gotham/GC Images

“I actually just saw them both for the first time since they got engaged,” Steinfeld added. “And yeah, I’m like freaking out about it.”

In January, we learned that Turner’s GoT co-star Maisie Williams will be a bridesmaid on their big day, though the wedding is on hold. “We’re waiting until this season’s done until we get into any of that but I think she’s already let her little heart wander and imagine,” Maisie said of wedding planning.

We can’t wait.