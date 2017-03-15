Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Is Launching Vitamins

Gwyneth Paltrow has done it again. Today, the Oscar-winning actress-turned-lifestyle guru is making her inevitable foray into the health world by launching Goop Wellness, a line of vitamins geared toward women who struggle with ailments including adrenal fatigue, blood sugar metabolism, and post-natal depletion, to name just a few (yep, contrary to Ms. Paltrow's cookbook, it's not all easy, people).

For the launch, Goop partnered with leading doctors and practitioners to deliver top-tier vitamins in a fun, accessible, and, as importantly, easily digestible way. Each pack, priced at $90 for one month or $240 for three months, comes with a cheeky name tag—Balls in the Air, High School Genes, Why Am I So Effing Tired?, and The Mother Load, respectively—and contains antioxidants, adaptogens, and essential nutrients.

Most would agree that wellness is a natural move for Paltrow, who first dipped her toe in beauty with Juice Beauty, an organic skin care and makeup line, and has a dedicated section on her site devoted to nutrition and vitamins and supplements to boot. Plus, the product speaks for itself—just look at that packaging! Scroll through below to shop all four varieties, which contain four to seven vitamins each. Your body will thank you later.