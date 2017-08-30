Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Has "F—ed Up So Many" Romantic Relationships

Gwyneth Paltrow is an Oscar-winning actress, a savvy businesswoman, and a mom of two, but there is one area in which the star admits to struggling: romance. In a new episode of Nasty Gal Sophia Amoruso’s podcast, Girlboss Radio, Paltrow talks about how she came to learn how to get a relationship right.

“I’ve fucked up so many relationships … I’m actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and daughter and mother, but I’m at my potentially most vulnerable and f—ed up in the romantic slice of the pie,” she admits. “It’s taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship.”

Paltrow, who famously dated stars like Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck in the past, “consciously uncoupled” from her husband of 10 years, Chris Martin, back in 2014. The Goop founder told Marie Claire Australia that their relationship is actually stronger when it’s platonic. “It’s like we are still a family, but not a couple,” she said. “I think we are better as friends than we were [married]. We are very close and supportive of one another.”

Nowadays, Paltrow is dating Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, staying mostly quiet about their relationship, save for a few sweet social media posts. The star told Amoruso that she defines success as how well her relationships are going.

“Success to me is relationships that function really well, where there is a beautiful feedback loop between people. I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person,” she said.

“So, if you don’t have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then it’s really hard to claim success.”