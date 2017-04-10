Gwyneth Paltrow Shares the Sweetest Birthday Message for Her Son Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses memorably rang in his 10th birthday last year with an epic shout out from his dad and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin—who surprised his son with a crowd-wide singalong of "Happy Birthday" during a concert in Peru—but it looks like this year's celebrations with mom are already shaping up to be just as special.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday to post a sweet message for her look-alike youngest as well as a series of photos from the weekend's festivities, Paltrow wrote, "Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time. I love you more than words could ever possibly express," alongside a sweet mother-son selfie showing off the pair's similar facial features and matching Ray Ban sunglasses.

Gwentyh Paltrow / Instagram

The Goop founder also shared that all the 11-year-old's "birthday wishes came true" as he was gifted a set of cool new fidget spinners before spending a sun-filled day at Legoland in California with friends and his proud mama.

Gwentyh Paltrow / Instagram

"Birthday happiness," the Shakespeare in Love actress wrote alongside a candid shot, taken from behind, which shows the pre-teen and two of his friends in the popular theme park.

Gwentyh Paltrow / Instagram

And because it's Gwyneth, traditional theme park fare was out of the question as the health devotee found a healthier snack to her liking.

"Tofu Bao Bun at #legoland was 100. Who knew??" the star captioned a photo of the health-conscious menu item.

Gwentyh Paltrow / Instagram

While we have yet to see how Martin surprised the 11-year-old for his special day, something tells us it'll also be one for the books!