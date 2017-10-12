Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Rare Photo with Her Daughter After Accusing Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment

Gwyneth Paltrow generally keeps her kids out of the spotlight, even on her own social media accounts. That's why it was surprising when, on Thursday, her 13-year-old daughter Apple made a rare appearance on Gwyneth's Instagram—and for a very good reason.

To celebrate International Day of the Girl, Gwyneth and Apple—looking very much alike—cuddled up for a quick picture.

Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother). #internationaldayofthegirl A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

The photo's caption, though, is what we're really paying attention to, particularly in light of the revelation Paltrow made this week. In a New York Times story published Tuesday, Paltrow alleged that she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein years ago. Perhaps a reference to her decision to open up: "Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother)," Paltrow wrote, tagging #internationaldayofthegirl.

Weinstein has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and assault, and many actresses—including Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, and Cara Delevingne—have come forward with their accounts.

In the midst of such a nightmare, it is nice to see Gwyneth and Apple's smiling faces.