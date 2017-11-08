Gwyneth Paltrow Channels Margot Tenenbaum in a Tennis-Ready Pink Shirtdress

If you haven't watched Gwyneth Paltrow portray Margot Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums, what are you waiting for? The Oscar winner's character is a sassy playwright who just so happens to have fabulous style. She famously wears a fur coat over a Lacoste polo dress (we bet you've seen the Halloween costume) in one scene, which brings us to our point.

On Thursday, Paltrow headed to the Beverly Hills re-opening of Lacoste's Rodeo Drive boutique dressed in a soft pink Lacoste dress that showed off her gorgeous gams, which she paired with suede peep-toe Laurence Dacade booties. Before heading inside, Paltrow told InStyle she’s been a fan of the brand since she was a kid, saying, “Lacoste was, like, my first brand that I aspired to and identified with when I was eleven years old.”

“We used to have our Lacoste shirts and would wear the collar up and everything,” she continued, adding that her staple Lacoste pieces are her “super iconic” Margot Tenenbaum tennis dresses. “I’ve had a connection to this brand since I was ten or eleven years old. I think it’s really cool how they’re bringing some fashion to the brand.”

To kick off the party, Lacoste transformed the iconic Sheats Goldstein Residence into its very own tennis club and asked guests to bring their fashion A-game with their interpretation of the dress code: "casual elegance with a tennis twist," which is exactly what Paltrow did. She added that a Lacoste and Goop collaboration is something she's not opposed to: “I really hope to work with them and do something together."

As guests like Paltrow and Matt Bomer headed inside, they were greeted by waiters palming champagne, white wine, and plenty of small bites, including duck confit. The scene was tennis glam, with guests swapping their shoes for complimentary navy leather Lacoste kicks that they took home after playing a round of tennis on the court in the middle of the fête.

The Goop mogul, who told us she was “going to find a cocktail” when she strolled inside, did just that and chatted up Bomer, who said he’s not only been a “huge fan” of Lacoste since childhood, but that it had an extra special meaning to him. “The night I met my husband he was wearing a navy blue Lacoste shirt,” he told us. “We tend to be kind of sentimental so I made him save it and not throw it away. Something about Simon wearing that shirt the night we met told me something his character ... it all worked out.”

After the party, there was the after-party, and attendees headed down to Club James (the stunning residence’s onsite club) to continue the celebration. As a DJ spun hits, guests danced the night away, before heading home with bags of Lacoste goodies.

A major and fitting kick-off for the Beverly Hills boutique indeed.