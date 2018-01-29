Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's "Gotta Dial It Back" When It Comes to Wedding Planning

Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently confirmed her engagement to writer/producer Brad Falchuk, opened up about her wedding plans during the 2018 Goop Health Summit in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

The 45-year-old actress and lifestyle guru said that her relationship with Falchuk has helped her overcome her fear of intimacy.

“It’s a life-long project,” she admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “I think that there are certain people who have a really hard time with intimacy. I always say, I'm a good sister. I'm a good daughter. I'm a good girlfriend. I'm a good mother. That romantic slice of the pie chart of my life has always been where I find my deepest work ... I just am trying to towards intimacy instead of being scared of it and I'm really lucky that I found a partner that's patient and loves me and is willing to help me with my process.”

While wedding planning isn’t her top priority at the moment, Paltrow shared that she doesn’t intend to have a traditional white wedding. “I think I'm [too] old to have a big wedding and a big ole white dress and all that,” she explained. “I gotta dial it back.”

Paltrow also discussed her conscious uncoupling with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“I think that's probably a big misconception about me or my life that things come easily or are easy, and it’s just not true,” she said in reference to the perceived ease in which she and Martin co-parent. “It’s been really a process to get to the point where we can all be together and luckily I have a deeply loving ex-husband, who's very open minded, and we've been able to create something. It’s for the kids. You don’t want your kids to suffer.”