Gwyneth Paltrow’s Nighttime Routine Sounds Very Luxurious

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop products have long made headlines for their unique uses and occasionally astronomical prices (Sex Dust! Vaginal Steamers! A $244 Toothpaste Squeezer!) so it makes sense that her own beauty routine is equally luxurious.

In a new profile with Into the Gloss, Paltrow details her extensive nighttime routine, and it all sounds very Zen. For starters, she takes a bath every. single. night. When she lived in London, her bathroom even had a fireplace in front of the tub. Nowadays, she just burns a candle near the bath for those Hygge vibes (Goop Edition 01 is her fave) and pours in some Goop bath soaks, either G.Nite or the Emotional Detox in the evening hours.

“I’ve always kind of mixed my own ‘magic potions’ for the bath, and so I wanted to make them into an actual product. I think there’s just something very healing about like, grains of salt, and all the essential oils. I love aromatherapy,” Paltrow said.

But her baths aren’t just about relaxation—in fact, she’s totally fine with her kids coming into the room to talk. “Sometimes I’ll be in there soaking and my kids will come in, and we’ll have a whole chat about school or whatever,” she added.

“It’s non-negotiable. It’s just like, I do it every night,” Paltrow previously told People of her daily baths. “It’s really the only time I take for myself every single day regardless of what is going on.”

Once she’s in the hot water, she does her nighttime skincare routine while in the tub. “So, I get in, and then I wash my face. I always use the Goop Cleanser and Instant Facial, and I let it sit. The Instant Facial is very tingly. It’s kind of a dual one—I put it on until my face is really pink, and then there’s a physical exfoliant in it, too. If you use a hot washcloth to take it off, that’s another exfoliant as well,” she told Into the Gloss.

With her skincare routine out of the way, Paltrow snuggles into her PJs (Sleepy Jones and The Sleep Shirt are two fave brands) and heads to bed by 9:30. “I’m a pretty good sleeper. If I have a particularly stressful time, someone gave me some CBD oil in a little drop. It doesn’t make you stoned or anything, just a little relaxed.”

Her daily glass of Japanese whiskey probably helps too.