Why You Should Stock Up on Fur Oil, Plus More Gems from Goop’s 2nd Annual Sex Issue

It's that time of year again—Goop's second annual sex issue has arrived, and it's packed with tantalizing content.
In the NSFW newsletter, Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle site doles out knowledge and advice on everything from addictive sex behavior to making casual sex great, who's having anal, and more. And to top it all off, the feature even contains a round-up of pleasure-inducing items that will up your game in the bedroom.
The articles range from scientific and intellectually engaging to super interesting and erotic, and definitely highlight a few things we never knew we needed to know.
Here's a glimpse of the hard-hitting content you can expect to find:
- An interview with Dr. David Ley, a clinical psychologist who treats addictive sex behavior, titled "Can Porn Be Ethical?"
- A discussion about "The Pleasure Gap" with Peggy Orenstein that focuses on the importance of sex education for young girls.
- Q&A with Paul Joannides, the author of The Guide to Getting It On!, on who’s having anal and what to keep in mind if you’re planning to try it.
- An article titled "How to Have (Good) Casual Sex" written by social psychologist Justin Lehmiller, PhD., a faculty affiliate of The Kinsey Institute, that explores the research surrounding casual sex—what it does to us emotionally, the orgasm gap, and if having friends with benefits is actually viable.
- And last but certainly not least, a round-up of pleasure-inducing items that will up your sex enjoyment factor. The sure-to-sell out list of products includes precious metal jewelry that doubles as sex toys, fur oil to soften the hair on your nether region (Emma Watson even swears by it), a rechargeable multi-erogenous massager, and (of course) a love potion.
Check out the entire issue on goop.com.